Let Annie Lennox fulfill your “Sweet Dreams” of a trip to London with new charity auction

Credit: Billie ScheepersHow’d you like to hang out in London with Annie Lennox? The founding Eurythmics singer and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee is giving her fans a chance to do just that.

Lennox nominee is presenting “an evening of music and conversation” on March 4 at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London as a benefit for The Circle, a charity organization she founded to change the lives of disempowered girls and women worldwide.

One lucky winner and a guest will be flown to London, where they’ll meet Annie at her rehearsal, and then attend the …read more