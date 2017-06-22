Lily Collins faces her eating disorder in new book and film

Netflix(NEW YORK) — After years of struggling with an eating disorder, Lily Collins has done something she never thought she’d do.

“I never dreamed I’d be posing in a bikini on the cover of Shape. It’s a complete 180 for me. It’s a magazine about what it means to be healthy,” the 28-year-old actress said in an interview in the July issue of Shape.

Not only does she appear on the cover in a two-piece but she is also shown posing in several different swimsuits for a photo spread in the magazine.

Collins’ swimsuit display comes after more than half a decade of …read more