Limited-Edition Book About Fleetwood Mac’s Early History Penned by Mick Fleetwood Due in the Fall

Genesis PublicationsA new, limited-edition book about Fleetwood Mac‘s turbulent early years written by the band’s drummer, Mick Fleetwood, will be published this fall. Love that Burns — A Chronicle of Fleetwood Mac: Volume 1, 1967-1975 tells the band’s story from its inception as a blues-rock outfit led by virtuoso guitarist Peter Green up to its mid-’70s transformation into a hugely successful pop act coinciding with the arrival of Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

In addition to Fleetwood's recollections, the book will include a variety of rare photos of the band. Only 2,000 copies will be available, each one