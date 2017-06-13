Lindsay Buckingham, Christine McVie, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots perform “Don’t Stop” with classroom instruments

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCBuckingham McVie, consisting of Fleetwood Mac members Lindsay Buckingham and Christine McVie, joined host Jimmy Fallon, The Roots and kids from the Serious Fun Children’s Network Camp in the Tonight Show Music Room for a performance of Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop” with classroom instruments on Monday.

In the recurring segment, Fallon and his house band The Roots back music artists for a version of one of their popular songs using instruments you would find in a classroom, like tambourines, xylophones, hand clappers and kazoos.

Buckingham McVie’s segment, which aired on Monday’s Tonight Show, …read more