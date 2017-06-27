Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie add L.A. and New York concerts to their duo tour

Credit: John RussoFleetwood Mac‘s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie kicked off their first-ever tour as a duo last week in support of their recently released self-titled collaborative album. The North American trek is plotted out through an August 11 show in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and the two longtime band mates also have just added a pair of new concerts at famous venues on opposite sides of the U.S. — on August 2 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and August 10 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

Tickets for the …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462