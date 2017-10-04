Lionel Richie and other new “American Idol” judges talk Las Vegas concert massacre

ABCLionel Richie made his first appearance with the other new American Idol judges — pop star Katy Perry and country singer Luke Bryan — Wednesday on ABC’s Good Morning America. In addition to talking about the forthcoming ABC reboot of the music competition series, Richie and his fellow judges weighed in on Sunday’s mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and injured over 500.

“You always have it in the back of your mind, ‘Nah, that would never happen.’ And then when it finally happens, it’s terrifying,” said …read more


