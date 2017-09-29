Lionel Richie confirmed as one of the new “American Idol” judges

ABCAfter weeks — nay, months — of speculation, it’s finally official: Lionel Richie is among the celebrities will be joining Katy Perry at the judges’ table on ABC’s reboot of American Idol.

Besides Richie, whose name had been in the mix almost from the very beginning, country singer Luke Bryan also has been newly confirmed as an AI judge. The panel now boasts a bonafide R&B/pop legend, a red-hot current pop star and a country music superstar. All three judges will appear on ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesdsay, October 4.

