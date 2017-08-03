Lionel Richie, Gloria Estefan to be saluted at 2017 Kennedy Center Honors

Dirk Vanoucek, Jesus Cordero/ Courtesy of The Kennedy Center HonorsLionel Richie and Gloria Estefan are among the notables from the arts and entertainment world who will be saluted at the 2017 edition of the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors gala. The 40th annual tribute ceremony will be held December 3 at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C.

This year’s other Kennedy Center Honors recipients are hip-hop artist LL Cool J, acclaimed television writer and producer Norman Lear, and Cuban-American dancer and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade [day LAH-vah-lahd]. The awards are presented annually by the John …read more