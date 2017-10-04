Lionel Richie say his chemistry with his fellow “American Idol” judges is “magical”

ABC/Eric LiebowitzFans tuning in to ABC’s reboot of American Idol next year apparently won’t have to worry about the show getting bogged down with drama between the judges. The resurrected show’s panel of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan recorded their first auditions on Tuesday, and Richie says that the rapport between he and his fellow judges already is “so magical.”

“The chemistry is so good we don’t have to think about who we are, we just gel,” Richie told ABC Radio backstage at ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday.

