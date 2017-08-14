Lionel Richie talks “American Idol” rumors, Kennedy Center Honors and Mariah Carey

ABC/Randy HolmesLionel Richie is having a moment: He’s on tour with Mariah Carey, he’s rumored to be joining ABC’s reboot of American Idol, and he just learned that he’ll receive the Kennedy Center Honors later this year. He says that he’s “so proud” of that last bit of news.

“There are some things in life where it catches you so far off guard,” he tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It really represents a lifetime body of work.”

While at least one of the other honorees isn’t planning to attend, Richie says he’ll definitely be there.

