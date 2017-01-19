Lionel Richie to Co-Produce Biopic on Legendary Entertainer Sammy Davis Jr.

Alan SilfenLionel Richie is adding “movie producer” to his resume. The singer will be helping to bring the life story of the legendary entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. to the screen.

Lionel was mentored by Davis, a singer, dancer, actor, comedian, musician and impressionist, who died in 1990. In a statement, Lionel says, “It’s an honor for me to bring the life of one of my idols and friend to the screen. I’m so grateful to be working closely with the Davis family on this and couldn’t be happier to be moving forward on this …read more


