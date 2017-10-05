Lionel Richie to receive Recording Artists Inspiration Award

Randy HolmesLionel Richie is having a moment. He was just confirmed as one of the new judges on ABC’s reboot of American Idol, and now he’ll be receiving a prestigious award from the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, which provides assistance and education to actors, singers and other performers.

Lionel will be presented with the Recording Artists Inspiration Award at the Foundation’s second annual Patron of the Artists Awards, scheduled for November 9 in Beverly Hills. Lionel is the award’s first recipient, recognized for his musical success as well as his charity …read more


