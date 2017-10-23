Lionel Richie’s classic ’80s albums returning to vinyl in December

Motown/UMeIf you didn’t get them 30 or so years ago when they first came out, Lionel Richie‘s trifecta of classic ’80s smash hit albums is coming to vinyl — again — on December 8.

The releases include Richie’s 1982 self-titled debut solo album, 1983’s Can’t Slow Down and 1985’s Dancing on the Ceiling. All of the reissues feature the same track lists as the original albums, except for Dancing on the Ceiling, which also includes one bonus track: a song called “Night Train (Smooth Alligator).”

Lionel’s debut solo album — his first after leaving The Commodores — sold 4 million copies, and …read more


