Listen now: Check out new Roger Waters song, “Déjà Vu,” online

Credit: Sean EvansLate last month, Roger Waters released “Smell the Roses,” the first single from his upcoming studio album, Is This the Life We Really Want? Now the ex-Pink Floyd star offers a preview of a second song from the record, a tune called “Déjà Vu.” You can check out the track now at Waters’ official VEVO YouTube channel.

“Déjà Vu” begins with Waters singing intimately over strummed acoustic guitar and sparse piano, “If I had been God, I would have rearranged the veins in the face to make them more resistant to …read more