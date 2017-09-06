Listen now: U2 releases “You’re the Best Thing About Me”

Scott Legato/Getty ImagesJust a week after they premiered “The Blackout,” U2 on Wednesday released “You’re the Best Thing About Me,” a brand-new song from their forthcoming studio album, Songs of Experience.

Unlike the black-and-white video for “The Blackout,” which featured the band performing live, the visual for “You’re the Best Thing About Me” features the song’s lyrics displayed on a series of pages turning in a book, interspersed with animated letters and images.

“You’re the best thing about me/The best thing that ever happened a boy/You’re the best thing about me/I’m …read more


