Listen now: “Wonderful Woman” — Another new Chuck Berry track debuts

DualtoneAnother song from the late Chuck Berry’s final album, Chuck, has debuted.

“Wonderful Woman” premiered via The New Yorker website. In addition to Berry’s signature guitar and vocals, the track features a guest appearance from acclaimed Austin, Texas guitarist Gary Clark Jr.

Chuck is Berry’s first studio disc since 1979’s Rock It. Eight of the ten tracks were written by Berry, who passed away last month at age 90. Produced by Berry and recorded in his native St. Louis, the album features son Charles Berry Jr. on guitar and daughter Ingrid Berry on vocals and harmonica, plus other musicians who’d been working …read more