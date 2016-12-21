Listen to All-Star Band The Empty Hearts’ New Christmas Single Online Now

Courtesy of The Empty HeartsThe all-star rock group The Empty Hearts, which features members of The Cars, Blondie and The Romantics, recently released a holiday single featuring two original yuletide tunes — “It’s Christmastime” and “Joyful Noise.” You can listen to “It’s Christmastime,” a catchy tune with production reminiscent of producer Phil Spector‘s classic holiday records, now on YouTube.

In addition, you can catch The Empty Hearts performing the new single on the 85th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade special, which gets an encore screening today at 3 p.m. at 3 p.m. ET/PT on the Hallmark …read more


