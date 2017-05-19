Listen to early take of “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” from The Beatles’ upcoming “Sgt. Pepper” reissue

Universal Music GroupWith the 50th anniversary reissue of The Beatles‘ landmark 1967 album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band arriving next Friday, May 26, the band has offered up a new preview of one of the expanded release’s bonus tracks. You can check out a “Take 1” version of the Fab Four’s psychedelic classic “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” at the band’s official VEVO YouTube channel.

There’s banter between the various Beatles at the track’s start, as well as Paul McCartney noodling around on the Lowrey organ and George Harrison strumming an acoustic …read more