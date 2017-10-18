Listen to instrumental song from Steve Howe and late son Virgil’s upcoming collaborative album, “Nexus”

InsideOut MusicLast month, longtime Yes guitarist Steve Howe‘s youngest son, Virgil, died at the age of 41, leading the prog-rock legends’ to cancel the last six dates of its Yestival summer tour. Prior to his untimely passing, Virgil and his dad had completed a collaborative instrumental album called Nexus that will be released on November 17, and you can listen to the record’s title track now on the InsideOut Music label’s official YouTube channel.

Steve notes that at the time of his son’s death, he and Virgil “had …read more