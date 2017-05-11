Listen to new Little Steven song “Love on the Wrong Side of Town,” co-written by Bruce Springsteen

Credit: Wicked Cool/Big Machine/UMeE Street Band guitarist “Little Steven” Van Zandt is giving fans a new preview of his upcoming solo album, Soulfire, which will be released on May 19.

Van Zandt’s rendition of “Love on the Wrong Side of Town” — a song he co-wrote with his E Street Band boss, Bruce Springsteen — can be heard now at Little Steven’s VEVO YouTube channel.

The original version of the Motown-inspired song was recorded by Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes and appeared on that group’s second studio effort, 1977’s This Time It’s for Real.

