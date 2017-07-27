Listen to new Ringo Starr song featuring Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh & more

UMeRingo Starr‘s upcoming album, Give More Love, is due out September 15, and includes two songs featuring contributions by his old Beatles band mate, Paul McCartney. Now, RollingStone.com is hosting a first listen to one of those tunes — “We’re on the Road Again,” which also features the talents of Ringo’s brother-in-law Joe Walsh, plus Edgar Winter, and Toto‘s Steve Lukather, who co-wrote the song with Starr.

“We’re on the Road Again” is an upbeat, rocking tune that celebrates the joys of touring. “We play really tight, we play really …read more