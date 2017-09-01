Listen to new Robert Plant song, “Bones of Saints”

Nonesuch/Warner Bros. RecordsRobert Plant has premiered a second song from his upcoming solo album, Carry Fire, which will be released on October 13. The track, titled “Bones of Saints,” can be heard now on YouTube and also is available via various digital music sellers and streaming services.

“Bones of Saints” finds the Led Zeppelin singer and his current band, The Sensational Space Shifters, blending a variety of genres, including folk, blues, classic rock ‘n’ roll, modern rock and psychedelia.

Plant first announced details about Carry Fire two weeks ago, and he released …read more