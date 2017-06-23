Listen to new song from Santana and The Isley Brothers’ upcoming collaborative album, “Power of Peace”

Credit: Maryanne BilhamPower of Peace, Santana‘s collaborative album with The Isley Brothers, won’t be released until July 28, but you can check out one of the record’s tracks, “I Remember,” exclusively now at Billboard.com. The song, which is the only original tune on the album, was written by Santana drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, Carlos‘ wife, who also contributes lead vocals.

Cindy tells Billboard that she wrote “I Remember” in 1997, and decided to present it to her husband for possible inclusion on Power of Peace because she thought it would suit Ron Isley‘s soulful voice.

