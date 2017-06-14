Listen to new Stevie Nicks song from upcoming film “The Book of Henry”

Kevin Winter/Getty ImagesFleetwood Mac‘s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie just released a self-titled duets album last week. Now comes word that the band’s other singer, Stevie Nicks, also has new music to share with fans.

E! News reports that Nicks has recorded a song titled “Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go” for the new drama film The Book of Henry, which stars Naomi Watts and Sarah Silverman.

A lyrics video for the track featuring footage from the movie, mixed with animated graphics and words, has debuted on the official Focus Features <a class="colorbox" rel="noopener …read more