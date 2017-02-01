Listen to Paul McCartney Duet with Elvis Costello on Unreleased Demo from “Flowers in the Dirt” Sessions

1988 © Paul McCartney/Photo by Linda McCartneyPaul McCartney is giving fans a preview of the deluxe reissue of his 1989 album Flowers in the Dirt.

McCartney’s posted a previously unreleased demo of an outtake from the sessions, titled “Twenty Fine Fingers,” on his official VEVO YouTube channel. The catchy, upbeat acoustic tune features McCartney duetting with Elvis Costello, who co-wrote the song with the Beatles legend.

“Twenty Fine Fingers” is one of nine “original demos” recorded by Paul and Elvis that appear as bonus tracks on the expanded editions of Flowers in the Dirt, due March …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462