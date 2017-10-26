Listen to rare live Rolling Stones performance of “Satisfaction” from upcoming “On Air” compilation

Polydor/UMeThe Rolling Stones have offered up a new preview of their forthcoming On Air compilation, which features live performances from the band’s appearances on various BBC radio shows from 1963 to 1965.

You can check out a version of The Stones’ breakthrough hit “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” that they played on the Saturday Club program on September 18, 1965, now at RollingStone.com and on the band’s VEVO YouTube channel.

The Saturday Club performance of “Satisfaction” is slightly loose but fairly faithful to the studio version, which had been released as a single …read more


