Listen to Ringo Starr’s new country-flavored tune “So Wrong for So Long”

UMeA new track from Ringo Starr‘s forthcoming solo album Give More Love — a twangy, country-flavored tune titled “So Wrong for So Long” — has been given an exclusive premiere at Billboard.com.

Starr revealed in a promo video for Give More Love that the song, co-written with Eurythmics guitarist Dave Stewart, was the first tune penned for the project, which he originally had intended to be a full-fledged country album recorded in Nashville.

But Starr says that after receiving an unexpectedly good offer for a new All Starr Band tour, he decided to scrap …read more


