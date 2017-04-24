Listen to the original Chic mix of Diana Ross’ “diana” album on vinyl for the first time

Motown/UMe/UMGI

Fans of Diana Ross‘ iconic 1980 album diana can now listen to the songs in a whole different way, thanks to a version of the record called diana — the original CHIC mix that’s available on vinyl for the first time.

The double-LP set is pressed on pink vinyl and includes original mixes of songs composed by Chic‘s Nile Rodgers and the late Bernard Edwards for Diana, such as the hits “Upside Down” and “I’m Coming Out.” The latter tune became a gay anthem and, later, the basis for Puff Daddy‘s #1 hit “Mo’ Money Mo’ Problems.”

The discs play at 45