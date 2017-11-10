Listen to unreleased Eagles performance of “A New Kid in Town” from deluxe “Hotel California” reissue

Rhino EntertainmentThe Eagles have offered up a new preview from the forthcoming expanded 40th anniversary reissue of their classic album, Hotel California, which will be released Friday, November 24. A live version of the band’s chart-topping 1977 hit “New Kid in Town,” which appears on the collection’s bonus CD, is streaming now at Rhino Records’ official SoundCloud page.

The Hotel California reissue’s bonus CD features 10 unreleased performances recorded during an October 20-22, 1976 gig The Eagles played at The Los Angeles Forum in Inglewood, California, a couple …read more