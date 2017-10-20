Listen to unreleased Eagles’ performance of “Hotel California” from upcoming deluxe reissue

Rhino EntertainmentThe Eagles recently announced plans to issue an expanded 40th anniversary edition of their classic album Hotel California on November 24 that will include a bonus disc featuring 10 previously unreleased performances from a series of October 1976 shows near Los Angeles. In advance of the deluxe reissue’s arrival, you can check out the band’s rendition of the record’s famous title track now at Rhino Records’ SoundCloud page.

The performances on the bonus CD were recorded during an October 20-22, 1976, stand at The Los Angeles …read more