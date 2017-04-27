Listen to unreleased outtake from upcoming “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart’s Club Band” reissue

Universal Music GroupU.K. newspaper The Guardian is giving Beatles fans an exclusive preview of one of the unreleased studio outtakes that will be included in the upcoming expanded 50th anniversary reissue of the group’s landmark 1967 album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

The track is an in-progress version of the album’s title song, that’s missing elements including the lead guitar heard during the intro, the prominent horn sections, and the cheering crowd noises.

The outtake, which is subtitled “Take 9 and Speech,” also is missing the sung “Billy Shears” transition into “With a Little …read more