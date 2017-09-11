Listen to unreleased version of Steve Miller Band’s “Seasons”; Miller reveals 50th anniversary plans

Credit: Paul HaggardThe new career-spanning Steve Miller Band compilation Ultimate Hits, will be released on Friday, September 15, as a single CD and a two-CD collection. The album features several previously unreleased tracks, including an alternate version of the 1969 tune “Seasons,” which you can listen to now at the group’s official VEVO YouTube channel.

Miller tells Billboard he accidentally stumbled on the alternate take of the song while going through some of his archival recordings.

“I had stopped looking around for ‘Seasons,’ and we were going through …read more


