Little Girl Befriends Baby Cow Who Lost Its Mom

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — When a precious baby calf ended up in this family after losing its mom, little Kinley Gray took her in with open arms.

“They are just so cute. My heart cannot even contain all of that love,” Lacey Gray, Kinley’s mom, told ABC News of the unusual yet heartstoppingly adorable bond the two now share.

acey is a professional photographer from Michigan City, Mississippi. She had reached out to her husband’s uncle, who owns cows, to see if she could borrow a calf for a photo shoot she was hoping to do. Little did she know that would soon …read more