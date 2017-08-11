Little girl sobs with joy after discovering her mom is pregnant

ABCNews.com(ATLANTA) — One big sister broke down with tears of joy at the news that her mom was pregnant with another child.

Alicia Capello waited until her daughter, Alexis, 13, was home from a two-week vacation visiting family in Georgia before spilling the beans to her and the family’s 4-year-old son Nicholas.

“I had found out around five weeks and we wanted to keep it quiet for a little while until I went to the doctor to make sure everything was OK,” Capello, of New Hampshire, told ABC News. “We decided to tell the kids when [Alexis] came home because we were …read more


