Little Richard pays tribute to the late Fats Domino, calls him “the greatest entertainer” he’s ever known

Erika Goldring/Getty ImagesFollowing the death of Fats Domino today at age 89, another rock ‘n’ pioneer, Little Richard, paid homage the influential musician.

“He’s the greatest entertainer that I ever known,” Richard told Billboard. “Black, white, red, brown or yellow, he’s a just good guy and I thank God for giving me the opportunity to know him. I love him.”

Richard and Domino were part of the inaugural class of artists who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986. Sadly, Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis and The Everly …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462