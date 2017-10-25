Little Richard pays tribute to the late Fats Domino, calls him “the greatest entertainer” he’s ever known

Following the death of Fats Domino today at age 89, another rock 'n' pioneer, Little Richard, paid homage the influential musician.

“He’s the greatest entertainer that I ever known,” Richard told Billboard. “Black, white, red, brown or yellow, he’s a just good guy and I thank God for giving me the opportunity to know him. I love him.”

Richard and Domino were part of the inaugural class of artists who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986. Sadly, Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis and The Everly …read more