Little Steven says new solo album “Soulfire” is a “reintroduction of myself”

Wicked Cool/Big Machine/UMeE Street Band guitarist “Little Steven” Van Zandt has reignited his solo career with Soulfire, his first new studio album since 1999. The 12-track collection, which Van Zandt describes as a “reintroduction of myself,” features renditions of songs Steven wrote or co-wrote for other artists over the years, plus a few new tunes and a couple of covers.

Van Zandt tells ABC Radio that the inspiration for the record was a one-off gig he played last October at London's Bluesfest for which he formed a new version of


