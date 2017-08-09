“Little Steven” Van Zandt announces fall North American tour with his side band The Disciples of Soul

Wicked Cool/Big Machine/UMeE Street Band guitarist “Little Steven” Van Zandt has lined up a fall North American tour with his recently re-formed backing group, The Disciples of Soul, in support of his new solo album, Soulfire. The trek officially kicks off September 23 in Port Chester, New York, and is mapped out through an October 26 show in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The tour, which follows a series of European summer concerts, will be Little Steven and the Disciple of Soul’s first stateside outing in 30 years. Van Zandt tells ABC Radio that the Soulfire album and …read more