Live Thing: Jeff Lynne’s ELO releasing new concert video and album, “Wembley or Bust”

Sony MusicIn June, Jeff Lynne’s ELO, the current incarnation of Electric Light Orchestra, played a concert for 60,000 fans at the famous Wembley Stadium near London. The show, which featured a career-spanning set packed with the band’s many hits, is the focus of a new audio/video package called Wembley or Bust that will be released on November 17.

The collection, which you can pre-order now online, will be available as a two-CD/DVD or two-CD/Blu-ray set, a two-CD package, a three-LP vinyl set and in digital formats.

Among the ELO classics …read more