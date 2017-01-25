Live Ways: Santana Announces US Dates for Its 2017 Transmogrify Tour

Credit: Erik KabikSantana has begun lining up dates for the summer U.S. leg of its 2017 trek, which has been dubbed the Transmogrify Tour. The veteran rockers have confirmed 12 concerts so far, spanning from a June 23-24 engagement in Woodinville, Washington, through an August 18 show in Canandaigua, New York.

Carlos Santana and company also have 31 previously announced shows at the House of Blues in Las Vegas in conjunction with its ongoing residency at the venue. The band’s first series of 2017 performances of its An Intimate Evening with Santana: …read more