London Mayor Issues ‘Very High’ Air Pollution Warning

iStock/Thinkstock(LONDON) — A pollution spike in London has caused Mayor Sadiq Khan to issue a “very high” air pollution warning.

People in London can see the warnings at bus stops, street signs, and Tube stations, because Khan said it’s “the highest level of alert and everyone – from the most vulnerable to the physically fit – may need to take precautions to protect themselves from the filthy air,” according to BBC.

The spike in pollution is the highest level recorded since April 2011, BBC reports.

Current concentrations of coarse dust particles known as PM10 are more than double the legal limit, …read more