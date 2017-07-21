Long Island sisters’ babies born on same day, delivered by same doctor

Jessica Lampert and Kristin Cronin(BABYLON, N.Y.) — It’s double the diapers for these two sisters from Long Island.

Jessica Lampert, 30, of Commack, and Kristin Cronin, 34, of Babylon, both gave birth to healthy babies at Good Samaritan Hospital on July 19, delivered by the same doctor.

“It was very exciting. I found out I was pregnant and two weeks later she found out she was pregnant on Thanksgiving,” Lampert told ABC News.

They were C-section births, the second for both sisters whose first children were born only six months apart too.

“My sister and I really close so it made sense to do …read more