Long Strange Flick: Scorsese-Produced Grateful Dead Documentary to Get TV Premiere on Amazon Prime in May

Roger Ressmeyer/Corbis/VCG via Getty ImagesIf you can’t make it to the 2017 Sundance Film Festival next week to catch the world premiere of the new Grateful Dead documentary Long Strange Trip, you’ll be able to watch the four-hour film on Amazon Prime Video come May. Amazon has acquired the rights to the Martin Scorsese-produced project, which will debut on its streaming service on May 26 as a six-part series.

Long Strange Trip is fully sanctioned by The Grateful Dead and was directed by Amir Bar-Lev, whose credits include the critically acclaimed doc The Tillman Story.


