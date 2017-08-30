Longest-working therapy dog at Seattle hospital retires

ABCNews.com(SEATTLE) — A beloved volunteer employee of Seattle Children’s Hospital has made his last rounds.

Abe, the hospital’s first-ever therapy dog, had been a weekly fixture for the last 11 years.

“I always said he was born to be a therapy dog,” said Judith Bonifaci, Abe’s owner and trusted handler. “From the moment I met him, I could tell he was an old soul who had a special purpose in life.”

While most golden retrievers are certified when they are between 3 and 4 years old, Abe was one of the youngest ever to receive his certificate, earning the distinction at just 14 …read more