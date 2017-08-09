Lose up to 14 pounds a year by cutting back on soda, new report says

rez-art/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Eliminating just one soda a day can have a dramatic impact on your weight and health, according to study published Wednesday by Consumer Reports.

Good Morning America got a first look at the report, titled “Can ‘Sin Taxes’ Solve America’s Obesity Problem?”.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News’ chief women’s health correspondent, said that by eliminating one 20 ounce soda per day, which is approximately 119 cups of sugar in a year, an average sized person can potentially eliminate up to 52 pounds of added sugar in their diet a year.

Too much sugar, Ashton said, can lead to “inflammation, oxidative …read more