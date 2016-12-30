Lost Hiker Survives Over 24 Hours in Snowy Wilderness

Stockbyte/Thinkstock(SEATTLE) — A 60-year-old hiker was rescued this week after surviving more than 24 hours in the snowy, mountainous wilderness of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest in Washington state, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

Wally Fosmore, 60, had been snowshoe hiking by himself this past Tuesday when he reached an area known as McCue Ridge and went down the wrong side, said Rich Magnusson, public information officer for the Chelan County Department of Emergency Management, which is part of the sheriff’s office.

Fosmore got lost after he encountered a snow squall that caused whiteout conditions, Magnusson told ABC News Friday.

The 60-year-old …read more