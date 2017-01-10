Lou Gramm Confirms He’ll Participate in Foreigner’s 40th Anniversary Tour

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBANo more head games. Original Foreigner singer Lou Gramm has walked back an earlier statement and confirmed he will indeed appear on select dates on Foreigner’s 40th Anniversary Tour this summer.

Regarding the tour, Gramm tweeted an announcement Monday evening, writing, “After 24 hours of some crossed wires and miscommunication, I can confirm that I and the rest of the original band have been invited to join Foreigner for a song or two at any show during this 40th anniversary year. Dennis Elliot and Rick Wills will be …read more