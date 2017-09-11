Love, Reign Opera Me: Pete Townshend’s “Classic Quadrophenia” rocks NY’s Met Opera House

William SnyderNew York’s Metropolitan Opera House likely hasn’t seen many productions where the audience gets to its feet and sings the “F” word at the top of its lungs. But then again, the Met hasn’t hosted many classical interpretations of one of British rock’s great concept albums.

Saturday night, The Who‘s Pete Townshend‘s brought his classical re-imagining of his 1973 rock opera Quadrophenia to the grand surroundings of the Met. It was part of a short U.S. tour featuring a fully orchestrated version of the album that includes classics like “Love, Reign O’er Me,” …read more