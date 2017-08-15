“Love Symbol #2”: Prince honored with custom color purple

Courtesy of PantoneWant to paint your media room purple in memory of Prince, but don’t know exactly which color purple to use?

Prince’s estate and the Pantone Color Institute have officially announced the creation of a custom purple to honor the “Purple One.”

The official color is called “Love Symbol #2,” which Pantone Vice President Laurie Pressman says in an official statement “is emblematic of Prince’s distinctive style.”

It was also inspired by the late icon’s “custom-made Yamaha purple piano.”

Pressman explains, "We are honored to have worked on the development of Love Symbol