Loverboy Debuts New Single as Free Download Online; Launches Video Contest

Courtesy of LoverboyLoverboy is offering up a sweet pre-Valentine’s Day treat for their fans: The veteran Canadian pop-rockers have a brand-new single called “Stop the Rain” that they’ve made available as a free download at their official website. The track will officially premiere tomorrow, February 10, on all major streaming sites.

In addition, Loverboy has launched a contest giving fans the chance to create a video for the tune, with the producer of the winning clip receiving a black Fender Squire guitar signed by all the band’s members. Entries can be submitted …read more