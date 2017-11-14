Loverboy guitarist Paul Dean’s debut solo album, “Hard Core,” debuts on streaming services

Columbia RecordsFounding Loverboy guitarist Paul Dean‘s 1989 debut solo album, Hard Core, has just been turned loose on all major streaming services for the first time. The album features a variety of interesting guest collaborations, including a harmonica solo by Jon Bon Jovi that appears on the song “Under the Gun.”

Among the other tunes on Hard Core is “Sword & Stone,” which KISS members Paul Stanley and Bruce Kulick co-wrote with Desmond Child, and originally was intended for KISS’ 1987 album, Crazy Nights. In addition, the album features “Draw the Line,” which was co-written by Bryan Adams …read more


